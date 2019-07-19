Leslie Cleveland “Les” Goodman, III., age 65, Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grove Integris Hospital, Grove, Ok.

He was born January 18, 1954, In Tulsa, OK, to the late Leslie Cleveland Goodman, II, and Betty Marie Mix Goodman.

Les attended Oklahoma State University obtaining a Bachelor of Business degree.

He owned and operated Less Liquor for many years. Membership was held in the Grove Rotary Club.

Les married Linda Collins in Miami, OK, she survives in the home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, James Goodman, Texarkana, TX, James Goodman and wife, Maddi, Norman, OK; three grandchildren, Kiala Goodman, Dustin Goodman, David Goodman; and a sister, Sue Alford.

Memorial services are planned for Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the Worley-Luginbuel Chapel. The Family will receive friends following the service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, OK.