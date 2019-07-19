HEALDTON — Funeral Services for Mr. David Loyn Smith, 64, of Healdton are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Healdton with Rev. John Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery of Healdton. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton 65 Golf Course Rd.

David was born on April 4, 1955, at Fairfax, Okla. to Mr. Kenneth L. “Smitty” Smith and Mrs. Oweeta Marie (Anderson) Smith. He departed this life Wednesday evening July 17, 2019, at a healthcare facility in Plano.

David was raised in Cushing moving to Healdton during his junior year. He graduated from Healdton High School in 1973 and then attended college at East Central and Oklahoma State University. Later, he returned to this area to work in their family business, Oilwell Cementers of Healdton with his father. This business had been a family operated business since 1961.

David married the former Ms. Jody Branch on June 15, 1976, at the Ringling First Baptist Church. They made their home in Healdton where David has enjoyed being involved within the community. He currently was employed with the Chickasaw Nation at the Black Gold Casino of Wilson as a security officer. David was a huge OSU and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed drag racing and most especially cherished attending all of his grandchildren’s activities and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, K.L. “Smitty” Smith; sister, Brenda Darling; brother, Larry Smith; niece, Cindy Edwards; nephews, Bryan Blevins, Josh Bontrager and Jason Branch.

Survivors include his loving wife Jody of the home; daughters, Melody Williams and husband Brock of Edmond and Mandy Daniels of Healdton; mother, Oweeta Marie Smith of Ardmore; grandchildren, Ainsley Williams, Justice Smith-Daniels and Hadley Williams; sister, Sherri Blevins of Ardmore; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a multitude of friends.

Casket Bearers are Robbie Sanders, Timmy Wright, Steve Smart, Herb Collier, Mark Wood, Gib Blevins, Terry Aycox and Lafon Glenn.

Honorary Bearers will be Gib Phillips, Tyler Aycox, Nub Sullivan and Ronnie Hayes.

Memorial contributions are may be made to “K.L. Smith Scholarship Fund” at the First Bank and Trust of Healdton or may be mailed to 189 Golf Course Rd. Healdton, OK 73438.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton 65 Golf Course Rd.

