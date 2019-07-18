OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) will provide $70,000 to help fund teachers’ energy efficiency projects for the 2019-2020 school year. Funding for qualifying projects will be provided through DonorsChoose.org, a crowdfunding platform for educators.

Beginning Aug. 1, the company will provide up to $500 for projects that promote or teach energy efficiency and/or projects requesting EPA-rated products for the classroom. Energy efficiency funds are available for qualifying projects in all public schools located within the company’s Oklahoma service area.

“This is the second year we’ve provided funding through DonorsChoose.org specifically for energy efficiency projects,” said Kathleen O’Shea, OGE spokesperson. “It’s a great way to help teachers educate students about ways to use energy more efficiently. We encourage teachers to go to DonorsChoose.org and begin setting up their projects in preparation of Aug. 1 launch.”

Since 2003, OGE has donated $500,000 for teachers’ classroom projects as part of its continued efforts to support and strengthen its communities through education.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma’s largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes at rates below the national average. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment and providing excellent service to our 852,000 customers. OG&E has 6,976 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by low-sulfur coal, natural gas, wind and solar. OG&E employees live, work and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit our website at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower and Twitter: @OGandE.