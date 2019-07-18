Judith Ray Hildebrand, 72 of Norman passed to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019. She was born March 9, 1947 in Joplin, Missouri to Robert Nidiffer and Patsy Winton Nidiffer.

Judy graduated high school in Gardner, Kansas and attended Kansas State for two years. She met and married the love of her life Don Hildebrand in 1969. They lived in Miami, Oklahoma where Judy worked as an accountant for B.F. Goodrich Tire Manufacturing for twenty years until it closed. They moved to Norman in 1996. Judy worked for both the Transcript Press as an Account Representative and OU Women’s Basketball as a score keeper for more than twenty years. She was a member of Northeast Baptist Church in Norman and a Rotary member for several years. One of Judy’s favorite things was being a mom to her son Greg and grandmother to Gavin and Drew.

She was preceded in death by her son Greg Hildebrand, her father Robert Nidiffer, her mother Patsy Nidiffer, and her sister Jean Carterman. Judy is survived by her husband Don, two grandchildren Gavin and Drew Hildebrand, and a special great niece Jacie Housman.

Family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday July 17, 2019 followed by visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Havenbrook Funeral Home in Norman.

Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Northeast Baptist Church, 905 East Rock Creek Road in Norman with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park 2301 E. Indian Hills Road, Norman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship at Norman High School in honor of Greg Hildebrand. Please makes checks payable to Norman High School, noting Hildebrand Memorial Scholarship 911 W Main St, Norman, OK 73069. To leave online condolences please visit havenbrookfuneralhome.com