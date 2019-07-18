Advancing excellence in Bartlesville Public Schools continues to be our focus and priority.

The 2016 bond issue allowed Bartlesville to save teacher jobs, preserve class sizes, improve instructional technology, equipment, and facilities, and target high-priority renovations. With 2016 bond funds, the district was able to partially compensate for huge cuts in state funding, provide students with the instructional technology our students were lacking, provide physical and digital textbooks, and support and expand the STEM programs. Bond funds also maintained school buildings and updated classrooms and furnishings that were up to 99 years old.

The primary focus of the 2019 bond issue is to advance the excellence already established through support from previous bond issues. On Aug. 13, voters will be asked to consider providing a total of $17,915,000 through the end of the 2023 fiscal year in two bond issue questions, one devoted to transportation needs as required by state law. Passage of the bond issues would not increase the tax rate: the sinking fund millage would remain the same.

New bond funds would allow the district to extend the successful districtwide Chromebooks initiative for two more years while replacing decade-old electronic whiteboards in all elementary school classrooms with bright touchscreen panels.

We are excited to finally join the state’s other 6A districts in providing agriculture education. In 2019-20, a certified agriculture teacher will offer an introductory class at both middle schools and an Introduction to Agriscience course at the high school. The August 13 bond issue would fund building an agriculture classroom and shop on the high school campus near the indoor practice facility. This would not be an animal barn but would provide space and equipment for students to develop their hands-on skills along with the program’s academic components.

Along with many other maintenance needs at our school sites, which are now 34 to 101 years of age, the district needs to replace some climate control systems and elevators that are now over 50 years old.

The 65-year-old pressbox shed, perched atop Custer Stadium, is the worst among 6A districts, and the bond issue would finally provide a modern replacement with enough room to satisfy the needs of today’s broadcasters, videographers and coaches.

Just as we are now able to host tournaments because of the improvements to our tennis courts and track funded by the 2016 bond, the 2019 bond improvements would allow us to host band contests, bringing visitors and economic benefits to our community. The Lyon Foundation has graciously offered to relieve taxpayers of about one third of the cost of a new pressbox.

The bond would extend past safety enhancements which have proven to work, including more cameras, updated entry kiosks, improved doors and locks, and safer pedestrian crossings.

Lastly, bond funds would replace all buses that are over a decade old to further increase the bus fleet’s efficiency and reliability.

The best source of information about the election is www.BruinBond.com. Be sure to vote on Aug. 13. We’re looking forward to another great year serving the students and parents of our community. Go Bruins!

— Chuck McCauley is the superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools.