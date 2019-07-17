Services for Vickey “Renea” Johnson of Lone Grove will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Craddock Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Skinner officiating.

Interment will be at Enville Cemetery. A Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Renea was born Jan. 18, 1949 at Greenville, to Walon Holt and Clara (Kerrick) Holt. She passed from this life on July 15, 2019 in Ardmore at the age of 70. Renea enjoyed sewing, flowers, gardening, going to ropings, spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and following all of their sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walon and Clara, three brothers; Walon Dare Holt, Eugene Holt, Glendale Holt.

Renea is survived by her husband, Randy of Lone Grove, sons; Jeff Tom and wife Misty of Burneyville, Steve Johnson and wife Pryann of Lone Grove, Tommy Johnson of Lone Grove, brother; Clinton Holt and wife Gale of Greenville, sisters; Mamie Pardue of Boswell, Nelda Shurbet of Greenville, Laquitta Ladner of Jimtown, grandchildren; Tristan Johnson of Lone Grove, Jera Turner and husband Aaron of Lone Grove, Linsey Tom of Thackerville, Dustin Edwards and Randy Suggs of Lone Grove, Ashley Summers and husband Brandon of Lone Grove, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Stewart, Tristan Johnson, Michael Davoult, Randy Suggs, Dustin Edwards, Cary Baus. Honorary bearers are Linsey Tom, Jera Turner and Larry Edwards.

