MIAMI – Oklahoman Toby Keith is coming to the Buffalo Run Casino Resort in September.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 19.

The stop on Keith’s “That’s Country Bro!” tour is a highly anticipated event and is causing quite a buzz with area music lovers.

Not just a triple threat (singer, songwriter, musician), Keith is also known as a producer, entertainer, humanitarian, and patriot.

Born in Clinton, Keith is touted as one of the modern era’s most complete self-directed hit makers.

His most rewarding experiences, however, have come from giving back locally, nationally and abroad, according to www.tobykeith.com

“We are very excited to have Toby Keith, one of country music’s biggest stars, bring his 2019 tour to Buffalo Run Casino & Resort and the four state area,” Buffalo Run General Manager Steve Bashore said in a release. “This will be an exciting show featuring Colt Ford. We look forward to continuing our legacy of providing great entertainment to our guests. Get ready for great music and an exciting show with Oklahoma’s own Toby Keith!”

Keith’s golf classics fund the OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses, and the Toby Keith Foundation. The lives of nearly 256,000 troops and military families in 18 countries have been enhanced by Keith’s 11 USO tours, including more than 285 events, for which he was recognized with the prestigious Spirit of the USO Award.

The September concert will be outdoors at the Buffalo Run Resort amphitheater and will feature special guest Colt Ford.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 918-542-7140 or log onto https://buffalorun.com/peoria-showplace/