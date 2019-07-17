Plans to possibly use a $500,000 grant award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to rehabilitate space in Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville into four affordable housing units have stirred echos of concern in the community.

However, Price Tower Arts Center Executive Director Rick Loyd said last week many of those concerns are unfounded.

The plans came to light when Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority Executive Director Chris Wilson made a public announcement June 26 about possibly using the $500,000 2015 Hope VI Main Street grant from HUD to rehabilitate some of the original apartments in the Price Tower into affordable housing.

The grant, which was awarded to the city of Bartlesville — not the Price Tower, was originally allocated for redevelopment of the former Memorial Hospital. Plans fell through on that project and discussions began on how the city of Bartlesville in conjunction with the BRTA could use the grant before it expires in September 2020.

That’s when the proposal to use the grant to assist the Price Tower came to be. Loyd said Wilson approached him approximately three months ago to begin discussions on feasability.

Loyd said last week a grant requiring changes that impact the architectural integrity of the Price Tower would never be accepted.

“Because we can’t. When this building was donated to the Price Tower Museum at the time, or the art center, it was done with the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy, and they have very strict guidelines, even today, with what we want to do,” he said last week. “We have to get permission from them. And so, there’s no way we can do anything with the structure of the building. My intent, was never that we would move through or past any of that.”

Using the federal housing grant is still only in the stage of being vetted, Loyd said.

“This is moving a fairly slow pace. We are in the early due diligence phase of just what would this mean; what are their full-on expectations,” he said. “HUD sent an architect that worked with them who was on a project in Tulsa. … He looked at the space, thought it had the capacity to move forward from HUD’s perspective. So, that’s what we did. That’s all we’ve done. That’s the element of the interest.

There are three hotel suites at Price Tower that were formerly apartments when the building was originally built, Loyd explained. Another area could also be transformed into an apartment to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act — a necessary step to even be eligible for the HUD grant.

“We put together some ideas. What could you do to refurbish the kitchen … and the bathrooms were very dated. They have a half bath downstairs and a full bath upstairs and a kitchenette,” Loyd said. “My idea was that we could get some funding that could help us update those but still within the context of Frank Lloyd Wright — mid-century architecture — those types of things. Would it be a benefit to the Price Tower to be able to have that? The Price Tower could not afford to do that on their own. So, that was my initial thought. Could we get some funding and would it meet the needs of the Price Tower?”

Loyd said much of the concern came from confusion with people thinking the term “affordable housing” automatically means “low-income housing.”

“My intent and our board’s intent is never to turn this property into low-income housing project,” Loyd said. “I think that term of ‘low-income residence’ has lot of negative connotations, and I get all that. When I view the discussions, initially, it was could our interns, could our Wright Chef, could that constitute somebody under that low income, and it could. So, that’s how I narrowly thought, or naively thought, of that. I don’t have hundreds of dealings with HUD. … All those things being said, that’s how this came about.”

He indicated that no additional plans have been made.

“We’re going to talk about it as an executive committee and talk about as a board,” Loyd said.

If everything pointed to the grant being suitable for the Price Tower, three hotel suites would be converted to residential living space.

“We would use two of our three hotel [rooms] … and then we would utilize one on [floor] seven. … We’ve looked at reallocating that space into handicapped space because the grant requires that one space be handicapped accessible,” Loyd said.

Loyd said he wants to hear everyone’s thoughts and opinions about the proposal.

“We’ve heard from a number of people including our board of directors. I informed our board initially when I was approached, so obviously there’s been some press out about it,” Loyd said. “And a lot of people have given us their views and opinions. I respect that and I welcome that because although I feel I have passion for this building, I have a microscopic element of passion compared to thousands of people in this community and around the Frank Lloyd Wright world.”