SAN ANGELO, TX — Nearly 150 Angelo State University student-athletes and student athletic trainers, including Sidney Smith of Prague, have made the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2019 spring semester. ASU posted the highest number of honorees for any LSC school.

To be eligible for the Commissioner's Honor Roll, a student-athlete or athletic trainer must earn at least a 3.3 grade point average (GPA) for the semester and be on a current team roster. ASU put 144 students on the honor roll for the spring 2019 semester, including 50 with a perfect 4.0 GPA.