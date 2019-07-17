This is the start to a weekly column for Barnsdall, to inform the citizens of upcoming school and community events. We are excited to have a column dedicated to our community.

The Barnsdall High School Chapter of the National Honor Society is partnering with the American Red Cross and hosting a fundraising blood drive on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school gym. The chapter will receive $10 for every person who donates blood on this day. They need at least 30 donors in order to meet the minimum requirements for the fundraiser. Please come out and support the NHS students while also making a difference.

Barnsdall Jr.-Sr. High School enrollment and schedule pickup will be held the week of July 22. Please see the following schedule for your specific grade level. If you are unable to attend your scheduled day, or want to pick up more than one grade level in one day, please come between 1-3 p.m. on July 25.

July 22—Seniors, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

July 23—Juniors, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

July 24—Sophomores, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.; and Freshmen, 1—3 p.m.

July 25—9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 7th and 8th grades; 1-3 p.m., Multiple Grades

If you are a new student, please bring a copy of a utility bill, transcript, birth certificate, and immunization records to enroll.

Students who will be attending a program at Tri County Technology Center will need to finalize their enrollment with Tri County. Tri County will be open for enrollment all next week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to finalize all enrollments. Appointments are not necessary.

The Johnson O’Malley (JOM) program will be providing school supplies to all students who are a part of the Barnsdall JOM program. The school supplies have been ordered and will be available for pickup at Back to School Night on Aug. 8 from 6-8 p.m.