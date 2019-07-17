More details have emerged in the Friday shooting death of a Bartlesville man after four people appeared in Washington County District Court Tuesday.

Dalton Taylor, 23, faces one felony count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent in the shooting death of Daniel Speck, 26. He is being held in the Washington County jail on a $500,000 bond and will appear before Judge Linda Thomas at 9 a.m. July 26.

Felicity Cheyenne Covington, 20, was charged with one felony of accessory after the fact. She is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Washington County jail. She will appear before Thomas at 9 a.m. July 26.

Bryan Daniel, 35, also faces a felony count of possession of a firearm after a former conviction. He is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Washington County jail. He will appear in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 9.

Steven Morris, 36, is charged with accessory after the fact, possession of a firearm following a felony, obstruction of an officer and transfer of a firearm to a felon. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court at 9 a.m. July 26.

Bartlesville police were called to an alleyway near Eighth Street and Shawnee Avenue at approximately 8 a.m. Friday where Speck was found with one gunshot to the groin area. A police affidavit state Speck died within a minute of discovery, however another report read that he was pronounced dead at Jane Phillips Medical Center. A witness told police that a white Chevy truck was observed fleeing the scene.

Upon search of the crime scene, a cell phone belonging to Speck was located as well as a spent 12 gauge shot gun shell, money and other items. The affidavit said a search of Speck’s phone showed that he had communicated with a phone number that is known to belong to Taylor.

Investigators made contact with Taylor’s parents who informed police that they had seen him in a white truck driving eastbound on Adams Boulevard at the approximate time of the shooting.

Investigators learned from the victim’s wife and father that the two had been feuding with Taylor with the belief that Speck was having an intimate relationship with Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, Covington.

The affidavit states police made contact with Covington’s mother, who said Covington was with Taylor and was headed to Tulsa. The police spoke with Covington and she stated that she had dropped Taylor off at a truck stop in Tulsa. Covington reportedly drove to the Bartlesville Police Department where they confiscated her phone. The phone reportedly included messages to Covington that Taylor was wanted in the murder of Speck.

Investigators went to the 700 block of Sooner Road and served a search warrant on the residence. A white truck belonging to Taylor was found in the garage. Investigators also found a iPhone that belongs to Taylor. Police report the phone was severely destroyed and wrapped in a T-shirt and placed inside the fireplace. Investigators also found the same type of shotgun shells that were found at the crime scene.