The big weekend of backpack packing is just around the corner.

That means the Washington County School Supply Drive will need more than a hundred volunteers to grab an empty backpack and “walk the line” of product tables, filling the backpacks with just the right supplies for each student’s school grade.

Lots of folks will be needed to pack backpacks the first weekend in August (Friday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Aug. 4), said Pack the Backpacks president and fundraising chairman Shelley Davidson. More information can also be found at https://www.packthebackpacks.org.

1. Who can apply for Pack the Backpacks and where are the best places to sign up?

Anyone attending Osage Hills, Bartlesville, Dewey, Caney Valley, Bowring or Copan Public schools, entering grades Pre-Kindergarten thru 12th grade may apply. You can sign up for backpacks at Agape Mission (555 S Cass Ave, open Mon-Sat 11am-1:45pm) or at Mary Martha Outreach(1845 SW 4th St, open Wed-Thurs 12pm-2pm). You can also print off the applications from online, however they will still need to be turned in at one of those locations in order to be accepted.

2. Around how many backpacks need to be “packed” this year?

The last couple of years we have filled a little over 2,500 backpacks. I am pretty positive that we will be looking to fill that many this year as well.

3. How many volunteers are needed this year?

We need lots of volunteers! Over the whole weekend, we will use around 300 volunteers. Friday we need probably 20 during the day, and about 30 in the evening. Saturday we need around 150 volunteers, and Sunday we need around 120 volunteers.

4. What are some other ways people can help out?

There are many ways people can help! We are in the process of making our bulk purchases of supplies right now, so monetary donations are really appreciated, but you can also donate supplies at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church or Examiner Enterprise. We will have lots of volunteers for when we fill the backpacks, so we could use help with treats to have for the volunteers, like baked goods, fruit, bags of chips, or drinks. You can volunteer your time by going to our website, www.packthebackpacks.org and clicking on the volunteer/contact us tab, where you can pre-sign up for any times you’re able to work, or you can send us a message just indicating how you’d like to get involved. We appreciate any and all help we receive-this really is a community team effort!

5. What happens on packing day?

On packing day, the volunteers line up and each receive a backpack. They will follow single file through a line, where we have stacks and stacks of supplies, and packers will help fill the backpacks with the supplies needed for that specific school and grade. Then they will go up to the main hall, grab any other paper products on their school supply list, and all the backpacks will get lined up on tables. This is done over and over again, for each school and grade.

Once all the elementary school backpacks are done being filled, we come back that afternoon and put the actual nametags on the backpacks so that we can identify which backpack goes with each individual student for when backpacks are picked up Monday. That afternoon all the supplies are also reset for filling high school backpacks. Sunday, we do the same process all over again, but with the middle school and high school ones. Monday is the best day though, because you get to see the joy in the children’s faces as they receive their backpacks and school supplies. We love that by doing this, we help to ensure that they can begin the school year on a level playing field with their peers and be able to focus on their studies.

— Emily Droege