There is a new lineup of Grove Rotary officers as the club begins its new year on July 1. This year the 73-year-old service club is led by Carol LaRue who takes over the club's leadership role from Jack Wimer.

Other officers for the 2019-2020 year include Robert Carter, president-elect; Ron Walters, treasurer; Suzanne Knott, secretary; and members Susan Bass, Nina Marie Eads, Cindy Hefner, Samuel Huckaby, Thomas Riggs, Elizabeth West, James Colbridge, and Russell Mosburg.

This week as she chaired her first meeting, Carol LaRue outlined an ambitious agenda of the 180-member club including a new motto of "Connecting with Heart. Growing Through Service."

This year's Rotary theme isn't a surprise to those who know Carol and her company LifeCentrics. As an occupational therapist, public speaker, trainer and coach, she helps individuals improve their health and well-being by making changes in self care including body, mind, spirit and emotions.

Carol relocated to Grove from Overland Park, Kan., and joined Rotary eight years ago. Among her goals for the club this year are making some changes that will attract younger members to allow them to participate but not interfering with their professional and family responsibilities. The service club currently has a majority of members who are retired. This allows the club the flexibility to answer many community service needs during the work week.

She would also like to see more family participation in some of the club's service projects. For instance, club members help open and close the Lendonwood Gardens each year. Often members bring their families to help with the projects. The new president sys she would like to see more family-oriented activities.

The Grove Rotary Club is a service organization that supports numerous community organizations and children through service projects as well providing grants for community needs. Each year the club provides 4-year scholarships for Grove graduating seniors as well as this year providing grants of $98,000 to 43 local charitable and educational organizations.

Information on the club and membership applications can be found on the club's Facebook page and on the Grove Rotary website.