Response to Pride church service

I read with interest and no little disgust the subject front page article in [the July 10] E-E. This past Sunday (and every Sunday) many Christian churches in Washington County hold services honoring God in song and word.

While my memory at nearly 91 probably isn’t as good as it once was, I don’t remember seeing any front page articles promoting their services.

This particular event, “Special church service held Tuesday” apparently was considered the top news story of the day since it was given front page coverage with a picture and with numerous quotes of speakers at the event. While it was held at a church and billed as a “Special church service” I saw no mention of God’s Word/no scripture(s) quoted, etcetera.

So my question is: What made this event worthy of several inches of newsprint, its appearance on the front page w/picture and considerable more of the story on page three?

Basically this Pride event celebrated a lifestyle condemned by God. While there are many scriptures to back up my statement, here is one that particularly stands out. You may want to look it up in the Book of Romans Chapter 1 verses 24-32. It spells out God’s view of what was celebrated at this event.

As you know since the half-page ad has been appearing in the E-E the past several days, “Humility Event 2019” is being held Saturday in Sooner Park from 10-2. I look forward to similar coverage of it and I have no doubt you will do so. Thank you.

Herb Stevens

Bartlesville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Two articles on the Humility Event appeared in the July 12 and July 14 issues of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise.