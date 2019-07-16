Tragic accident lands Fairland youth in the ICU

Carla Nielsen

cnielsen@miaminewsrecord.com

FAIRLAND – An accident Sunday afternoon has put a 10-year-old Fairland youth in an intensive care unit at a Tulsa hospital in serious condition.

The young girl was apparently struck in a private driveway at 200 block E. Church Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14 by a vehicle driven by her 16-year-old sister.

The younger sister is in the ICU at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after being life-flighted there and is said to have originally been in critical condition, but has been upgraded to serious, but stable condition.

Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson, was called to the scene and said it appears this was nothing but a tragic accident, although the police are still investigating.

“We got a call to the 200 block of East Church Street at about 5 p.m. Sunday in reference to a child that had been struck by a vehicle,” Richardson said. “The child was transported by Med Flight helicopter to St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa where she was listed Sunday night in critical but stable condition.

“I was advised Monday afternoon by the medical staff at St. Francis that she is making some improvements, so that’s a good thing. It appears that she is responding well to the treatments, so we are hopeful.”

According to Richardson, the accident happened on private property.

“Her sister didn’t know she (the 10-year-old) was behind the vehicle when she was backing up,” he said. “Just a terrible tragedy. We are thankful because it could have been a lot worse. She is a sick little girl, and has a long ways to go, but it could have been a lot worse.

“I’m not going to release any names and there won’t be any criminal charges filed because it was an accident that happened on private property; there will just be an incident report.

“It wasn’t on a roadway and it was not a criminal matter. Both the victim and the driver were minors so we aren’t going to release any names at this time,” Richardson said.