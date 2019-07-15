A single-vehicle automobile accident on Thursday, July 11, injured two in Pottawatomie County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on July 11, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a 2014 Mazda departed Interstate 40 westbound at mile marker 189, approximately 2.5 miles east of Shawnee, where the vehicle struck a concrete barrier to the right of the lane. The vehicle then departed the roadway to the left, striking the center median, and finally rested in the outside shoulder.

The airbags were deployed in the crash. The patrol said cause of the collision was failure to maintain lane.

Teresa Nava, 59, Oklahoma City, was the driver of the vehicle, the patrol said. There was also a juvenile female, whose name has not been released, in the car.

The OHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt; however, the juvenile passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Both were transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition for treatment of their injuries, troopers reported.