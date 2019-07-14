Last season, the Wilson Eagles showed they could compete against any team they faced off with.

Last season, the Wilson Eagles showed they could compete against any team they faced off with.

However, this summer has been all about development in many aspects of the game for the Eagles and head coach Steve Lee.

Fresh off the heels of an 8-12 season and a playoff exit in the district tournament against Tushka, Lee and his Eagles are looking to change their fortunes entering 2020.

“Our biggest thing this summer was developing younger players and developing our pitching depth,” Lee said. “We’re definitely looking at last season as a learning experience and we’re hoping to build on it. We competed in almost every game we played last year and we should be better next year since we graduated just one player and have an excellent freshman class coming in.”

While the eight wins might not seem like much, it was an improvement from the previous two years when the Eagles won three games and five games respectively.

Wilson is still searching for its first double digit win total in a season since 2016, when the Eagles won 12 games.

Among the players coming back next season will include senior Shane Honea, who finished last season with a .375 average to go with a .446 on base percentage, 15 RBI’s, 13 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

Another pair of seniors coming back will be Carson Fulton and Logan Schaaf.

Fulton finished last year with a batting average of .321 with an on base percentage of .472 with 27 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

On the mound Fulton struck out 29 batters in 38 innings pitched with a 2.95 ERA.

Schaaf finished the season with a 2.91 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.

Sophomore Kayden Reynolds will also be returning after a solid freshman season in which he totaled a .340 batting average with a .516 on base percentage.

“Carson Fulton, Logan Schaaf, and Shane Honea have been great leaders for us this summer,” Lee said. “We’re definitely looking forward to them being leaders for us next season.”