During her time as a Dickson Lady Comets softball player, Bryanne Knox was described as a cornerstone of the program.

During her time as a Dickson Lady Comets softball player, Bryanne Knox was described as a cornerstone of the program.

She was given this title with good reason, as she was named an All-State selection her senior year. She’s also the last Dickson player to have been named All-state since then.

While her life might be at a little slower of a pace these days, Knox is still very fond of her time not just as a Lady Comets player, but as a collegiate softball player in general.

“Being a Dickson Lady Comet meant that I was apart of a family,” Knox said. “My coaches from Coach David Gardner and Coach Jackie Ryan plus my entire team made it feel like we were one big family. Being selected to be an All-State member to me meant all those long summers and practices paid off.”

During her senior year at Dickson, Knox led the team with a .495 batting average a .531 on base percentage, 52 hits, 37 runs scored and 49 stolen bases.

She was also named to the All-Ardmoreite fast pitch softball team her sophomore and junior seasons.

Following her graduation, Knox made her way to Murray State College in Tishomingo, where she was named to the NJCAA Division II All-Region Team in 2015 as a sophomore.

She then made her way to Shawnee and played for St. Gregory’s University, before the school closed down shortly after she graduated.

“There’s a huge difference going from high school softball to college softball,” Knox said. “When you get to college, the girls on that team actually want to be there, and my college teams had a ton of talent around us. The workouts were also really difficult and way harder than anything I faced in college. I actually ended up running a half marathon during a practice the workout was so difficult.”

“I played all four years of my eligibility and then received my bachelors degree in social science from St. Gregory’s,” Knox added. “I would love to be able to have the chance to coach a softball team. It’s a great sport and I would love to give back the great experience that I had to someone else.”

Knox also had some advice for the current Lady Comets players.

“Some days are better than others,” she said. “Don’t quit playing because of a coach or a teammate, just work on being able to overcome obstacles that are in your way. If you get the chance to play college softball take it or else you will regret it. Give it all you got and make the most of it. One day it will all be over and then all you can do is look back at the memories, so make sure they are good ones to reflect on.”