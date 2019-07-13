(SHAWNEE, Okla.) - The 27th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo (IFYR) came to a close July 12 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The world’s richest youth rodeo awarded more than $250,000 in prize money, championship saddles and buckles on Friday after the finals performance.

The IFYR commenced with more than 825 registered contestants and 1,304 event entries. After two long-go’s and 10 performances, the top 15 contestants with the highest averages from each event competed in the finals on Friday, July 12 for a shot at the championships.

The 2019 International Finals Youth Rodeo Champions are:

* Bareback Bronc Riding Champion Hunter Ramsey of El Dorado, Arkansas

* Breakaway Roping Champion Tia Wallace of Dodge City, Kansas

* Team Roping Champions Stran Morris of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Jessen James of Moyers, Oklahoma

* Pole Bending Champion Reagan Davis of Alto, Texas

* Steer Wrestling Champion Winsten McGraw of Gill, Colorado

* Saddle Bronc Champion Timothy Troyer of Columbia, Kentucky

* Goat Tying Champion Heather McLaughlin of Bunnell, Florida

* Tie Down Roping Champion Trevor Hale of Perryton, Texas

* Bull Riding Champion Maverick Potter of Waxahachie, Texas

* All Around Cowgirl Faith John of Punta Gorda, Florida

* All Around Cowboy Connor Atkinson of Needville, Texas

“These athletes gave it their all this week, proving they deserve these hard-earned titles,” said Stephanie Meiler-Gideon, Interim Director of the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center and International Finals Youth Rodeo. “With contestants from 31 states, Australia and New Zealand, the IFYR brings together the world’s top youth rodeo competitors. We would like to congratulate our champions and thank our sponsors, contestants and volunteers who made this event possible.”