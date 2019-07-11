Russell F. Hudson Jr. (Frank), 63, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Shawnee.

Russell F. Hudson Jr. (Frank), 63, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Shawnee.

He was born to Russell and DeLois Hudson on March 19, 1956, in Ft. Worth, Texas.

He graduated from Montclair High School in Montclair, California, and served in the U.S. Marine Reserves. He worked in construction and home re-modeling. He loved woodwork and could build anything.

He is preceded in death by his father, Russell F. Hudson, and grandparents, Ralph and Lois McKiddy, John W. and Inez Keen, and Ralph and Izella Parmer.

He is survived by his love and life companion Anita Roark, mother DeLois Hudson, brother Jeffrey and Danielle Hudson, daughter Elizabeth White, son Russell F. Hudson, III (Trey), granddaughters Riley O’Dell, Hannah White, and A’rylin, grandsons Talyn and Noah Hudson, great-grandson Syrus O’Dell, niece Kelsey and Trevor Johnson, nephew Tyler and Alissa Hudson, and grandnieces Emma and Ava Hudson.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1202 E. Ninth, Shawnee, on July 15, at 2 p.m.