WILSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Keisha Pearl Whitaker, 42 of Waverly, Tenn., formerly of Lone Grove is scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson with Rev. Raymond Norton officiating.

Keisha was born Nov. 15, 1976 in Ardmore to Mr. Jackie “Jack” Ray Barker and Mrs. Teresa Dawn King-Hayes. She departed from this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Waverly.

Keisha was raised in Lone Grove attending school there graduating from Lone Grove High School in 1995. She attended college for a business degree and worked in business management for many years dedicating her time to better the business. Keisha loved spending time with her family and friends especially her husband, sons, brothers and her father. She enjoyed her family, church and her two boxers, Nash and Julien. Keisha was a ray of light always spreading a positive message, encouraging others and always putting everyone else before herself. She was truly a bright spot in the lives of those she touched.

Preceding her in death was her mother; granddaughter, Addison Whitaker; mawmaw, Dovie King, pawpaw, Charles King and grandma and grandpa Barker

Keisha is survived by her husband, Joseph T. Whitaker of the home; sons, Dylan Ray Baker and wife Breayah of Ardmore and Landon Blake Miller and wife Kalee of Ardmore; father, Jack R. Barker of Waverly; step children, Jeremy Haithcoat of Florence, Ala., Justin Whitaker and wife Monica of Waterloo, Ala., Whitney Capley and husband Chase of Florence, Destiny Lackey of Ruidoso, N.M., Katrina Whitaker of Ruidoso, and Michael Whitaker of Ruidoso; brothers, Derick Lynn Robinson of Oklahoma City and Charles Whipple of Oklahoma City; step-grandchildren, Kori Capley, Rozlyn Dean, Austynn Whitaker and Ziara Puentes and by a host of other family and friends.

Family visitation is scheduled for Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

