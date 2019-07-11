Lone Grove resident Gerald Eugene Johnson, 70, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in an Oklahoma City hospital. Gerald was born to the late Joel Franklin and Wilda Marie (Wisdom) Johnson, Nov. 13, 1948, at Wellington, Texas.

He and Dorothea Ann Rose were married July 25, 1967, at Shamrock, Texas. The parents of four children, Gene, Jeremy, Jared and Lisa, they would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary later this month.

Gerald had been employed at the Atlas Roofing in Ardmore; when not at work he enjoyed spending time with family and friends; also hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Ann of the home; three sons, Gene, Jeremy and Jared Johnson and his daughter, Lisa Riner; a brother, Joel Johnson, 23 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Shirley Johnson; also his special friends, Tony and Lou Gonzales.

Gerald is now reunited with his parents, and a brother, Willie “Bill” Johnson, who preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Lone Grove Church of Christ, officiated by Mr. Cougan Collins. Burial will follow at the Newport Cemetery with the assistance of Gene Johnson, Jared Johnson, Kevin Walker, Mark Wigley, Thor Clemens, and Darren Miller.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Thursday evening from 6 till 7 p.m. at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home in Ardmore.

