Central

Arcadia: July 8. Elevation normal, water 86 and clearing. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points and standing timber. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad along the dam, main lake and boat ramps. Channel catfish fair on minnows and cut bait along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: July 9. Elevation above normal, water 86 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around points and shallows. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around points. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: July 7. Elevation normal, water 92 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, dam, shorelines and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, live shad, punch bait and worms along channels, in coves, dam and docks. Walleye excellent on crankbaits, jigs and worms along the dam, flats, sandbar and shallows. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: July 8. Elevation normal, water 87 and stained. Blue catfish fair on shad and worms in the main lake and tailwater. White bass fair on jigs and in-line spinnerbaits in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: July 7. Elevation normal, water 87 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs and worms in coves, along the dam and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and worms along flats, points and sandbars. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: July 7. Elevation normal, water mid-80s and muddy. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels and points. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, shrimp and stinkbait along riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Bell Cow: July 7. Elevation normal, water 94 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows at 8-12 ft. around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits at 4-8 ft. around standing timber. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. Channel, flathead and blue catfish slow on cut bait along the dam. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: July 9. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms in coves, along riprap and tailwater. Crappie fair on tube jigs and worms around the crappie dock. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: July 7. Elevation normal, water 96 and murky. Bluegill sunfish fair on worm and corn around docks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shrimp along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: July 9. Elevation 24 1/2 ft. above normal, water 70s and clearing. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: July 6. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around docks, flats, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and white bass fair on hair jigs, minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and in coves. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, shad and worms in discharge, docks, points and riprap. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: July 8. Elevation 21 ft. above normal, water 80 and murky. With the flooded conditions, access to the lake is still very limited. Please use extreme caution while boating. White bass good on crankbaits, sassy shad, spoons, topwater lures and tube jigs along channels, flats, main lake and points. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish below the dam, along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: July 7. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and spinnerbaits along inlet, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge, inlet, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows, jigs and tube jigs. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: July 7. Elevation above normal, water 80s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: July 9. Elevation 19 ft. above normal, water 70s and clearing. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along shallows, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on minnows below the dam. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: July 9. Elevation above normal, water upper 70s and muddy. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, white bass and walleye good on hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, riprap, tailwater and bridges. Blue, flathead and channel catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: July 8. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish slow on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: July 6. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. Higher than normal release is making fishing difficult at this time. Trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Striped bass fair on shad below the dam, along eddies and current breaks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: July 8. Elevation above normal, water 85 and semi-clear. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and crankbaits around brush structure, in coves, inlet shallows, west side shorelines, standing timber and lily pads. Channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, shad and stinkbait along dam riprap, docks, creek channels, shorelines and standing timber. Saugeye good on nightcrawlers, jigs, minnows and crankbaits along dam riprap, sandbar flats, islands, docks and rocky points. Crappie god on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins along dam structure, docks, brush piles, standing timber, islands and rocky points. White bass good on crankbaits, deep divers, spoons and rooster tails along dam riprap, sandbar flats, island, west side shorelines and rocky points. Several 4-5 pound bass were hauled in over the weekend with multiple 20+ inch saugeye. Boater use caution around the sandbar as one of the poles marking the sandbar is visible by 1 ft. above the water. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.

Oologah: July 7. Elevation 17 ft. above normal and falling slowly, water 70 and muddy. Many boat ramps and campgrounds are still closed. Contact Oologah Lake Corp office @ (918) 443-2250 for specific closures. Blue and channel catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait and shad along flats. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: July 6. Elevation above normal, water 80s and clear. The only boat ramp open as of 6pm on July 6 is the south ramp in Blackdog Park. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, live bait and spoons at 15-25 ft. in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: July 7. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: July 6. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around docks, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, in coves, docks and main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and plastic baits in the discharge. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Webbers Falls: July 7. Elevation above normal, water 87 and muddy. Boaters should continue to use extreme caution on Webber Falls. Do to the record flooding there is a heavy load of debris in the river and most all channel markers are no longer in the correct placement. These hazards will be present for the foreseeable future. Contact the Corp. of Engineers for the most current boat ramp openings. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, inlet, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait and stinkbait below the dam, in coves, along creek channels, discharge, inlet, shorelines, standing timber and tailwater. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: July 7. Elevation above normal, water stained. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: July 8. Elevation normal with gates open 1 ft., water low 70s. Striped bass hybrids have been surfacing on the north side and in front of the dam in early mornings. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish fair on trotlines baited with cut bait. Crappie slow. Bass slow to fair on buzz baits. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: July 8. Elevation dropping, water murky. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: July 6. Elevation normal, water 86 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on topwater lures and square-billed Strike King lures. Smallmouth bass slow on square bill baits. Crappie fair on milk monkey lures around brush piles early morning. White bass fair on jigs at 12-20 ft. near the dam. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: July 5. Elevation below normal, water 76 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms along channels, in coves, creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 5. Elevation dropping, water 81 and murky. Flathead catfish fair on live bait along the river channel and river mouth. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, live bait, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: July 4. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in the main lake, points river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait in coves, inlet and riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 5. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs along rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 5. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, main lake, around points and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits and spoons in the main lake. Channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, goldfish, sunfish and worms in coves, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: July 9. Elevation above normal, water 89 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, dam, discharge, docks, points, riprap, rocks and in coves. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: July 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits along creek channels and roadbeds. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 5. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, plastic baits and tube jigs along channels, in coves, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along flats, inlet, main lake and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 4. Elevation above normal, water 83. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 82. Texoma has almost returned to normal levels which is making the fishing more productive across the lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait and shad below the dam, along flats and main lake. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, along flats and main lake. Striper are feeding on the surface in early mornings and late evenings, if you see surface feeding action most any lure that stays on or near the surface will produce fish. (Note: use trolling motor to approach surface feeding fish; this will most likely produce more fish and fish will continue to keep surface feeding.) When using live or cut bait for striper anglers should look for striper on electronics on drop baits to appropriate depths. The largest concentrations of fish are towards West Burns Run and Denison Dam. Anglers will most likely catch small blue cats when using live or cut bait also. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and live shad below the dam.

Wister: July 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, in coves, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: July 7. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Channel catfish good on bill baits, crankbaits, crickets, jigs, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along the dam, docks, main lake, river channel and rocks. White bass, crappie and walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows below the dam, along the dam, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: July 7. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: July 9. Elevation normal, water 80s and cloudy. Saugeye fair on jigs around points. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along flats and shorelines. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: July 7. Elevation above normal, water 80 and clear. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: July 9. Elevation normal, water 75. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: July 6. Elevation normal, water mid-80s. Largemouth bass good on jerk baits and spinnerbaits along shorelines and standing timber. Walleye and saugeye fair on crankbaits and live bait along the dam. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.