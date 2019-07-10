A Johnston County child abuse case has been amended to a homicide following the victim’s death Saturday.

Officers found the victim, a two-month-old child, unresponsive at Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo on July 2, Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said.

The victim was displaying signs of abuse, including severe head trauma, a broken femur and several different injuries to the head, Dodd said.

The parents of the child, 35-year-old Christopher Hairell and 33-year-old Lindsay Wolff, of Milburn, were interviewed by police at the hospital.

“The injuries, coupled with the story they told us, was inconsistent,” Dodd said. “The injuries were obviously signs of abuse and neglect and could not have been sustained the way that they told us.”

Officers apprehended Hairell and Milburn for child abuse and domestic violence in the presence of a minor child that day, Dodd said.

However, those complaints were amended after the child passed away at the Oklahoma

City Children’s Hospital on July 6 from the injuries he had

sustained.

“She (the judge) found probable cause for homicide and first degree murder,” Dodd said. “And those have been filed at the Johnston County Clerk’s Office and given to the District Attorney.”







