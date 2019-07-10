Dale Holloway

Dale Holloway, 91, died Sunday. Memorial services will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Dewey, Friday at 11 a.m. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Blake III

James Donald Blake III, 71, of Coffeyville, Kan., died July 2. A memorial service will be July 13 at 11 a.m. at First Church of God in Christ Family Worship Center in Coffeyville, Kan. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia Bean-Williams

Patricia Bean-Williams, 64, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James McCloud

James R. McCloud, 97, died July 5. A Memorial Service will be at First Presbyterian Church on July 12 at 2 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kelly Camp

Kelly Ranee Camp, 49, died Tuesday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lloyd Taylor

Lloyd Taylor, 74, of Dewey, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral and Cremation Service of Vinita.

Emmilou Adams

Emmilou C. Adams, 97, formerly of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.