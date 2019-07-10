Our precious little angel, Carson James Sanchez, beloved son of Olivia Sanchez and Timothy Cummings, went to Heaven on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Ardmore. Carson laughed and loved throughout his 429 days with us and brought joy and light to everyone who knew or met him.

Funeral services for Carson are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Artie Farve officiating. The family will host a visitation Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta.

In addition to his parents he is survived by maternal grandparents, Karrie Mascorro and her husband Jose Mascorro; Jaime Sanchez and his wife RhiAnna Sanchez; paternal grandparents, Daniel Cummings and his wife Dana Cummings; and Aimee Renteria. Carson was also survived by a half-sister, Zaelynn Cummings and many great-grandparents, great-great-grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Norberto Sanchez, Daniel Cummings, Daniel Castaneda, Hector Castaneda and Timothy Cummings.

