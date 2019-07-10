OSAGE COUNTY

ECP applications being accepted

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Jay Goff has announced that Osage County is accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from the flood. ECP signup began on June 17 and is scheduled to end on July 17.

The approved ECP practices under this authorization include debris removal, grading, shaping, releveling, restoration of fences and restoring conservation structures.

ECP assists producers with the recovery cost to restore the agricultural land to pre-disaster conditions. Approved ECP applicants may receive up to 75% of the cost of approved restoration activity.

“Dealing with natural disasters is never easy, especially when you have to consider the health and safety of livestock, but it’s important for producers to call our office before they take any action,” Goff said.

Producers with damage from such events must apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work. FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental compliance review process is required to be completed before any actions are taken. Submitting an application after reconstructive work has been completed may not qualify for ECP.

FSA county committees will evaluate applications based on an on-site inspection of the damaged land, taking into consideration the type and extent of the damage. An on-site inspection does not guarantee that cost-share funding will be provided.

The use of ECP funds is limited to activities to return the land to the relative pre-disaster condition. Conservation concerns that were present on the land prior to the disaster are not eligible for ECP assistance.

For more information on ECP, please contact the Osage County FSA office at 918-287-3570 or visit https://www.farmers.gov/recover.

FEMA ASSISTANCE

How to apply for disaster aid

Individuals wishing to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance in relation to recent flooding can call 1-800-621-3362. If you use a TTY, call 1-800-462-7585. If using 711 or Video Relay Service, the number is 1-800-621-3362. Online registration is also available at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Information you need to have available includes: your zip code; directions to your property; the condition of your damaged home; insurance information, if available; your Social Security Number; a phone number where you can be contacted; and an address where you can receive mail.

When you register, you will receive a FEMA registration number. You should write down this number and save it. You will need the number whenever you contact FEMA.

Disaster assistance funds can be sent directly to your bank account. You will want to provide FEMA with your bank account type, your account number and your bank routing number.

DIABETES EDUCATION

Osage County to hold class

Justin Hamrick, a health educator with the Osage County Health Department, will be hosting a multi-session diabetes education class beginning Aug. 7, 2019, each Wednesday from 3-4:30 p.m. The class size will be limited to 12 spots. Interested individuals should contact Hamrick at JustinH@health.ok.gov or at 918-287-3740.