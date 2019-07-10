The Jay Huckleberry Festival just keeps getting bigger and better as it attracts attendees from an expanding, multi-state area.

New Jay mayor, Becki Farley joined Johnny Earp, to MC the parade and announce each entry, of course adding their engaging repartee during the parade.

The parade entries originated from churches, businesses, civic groups, politicians and a blocks-long line of ATV's from the MidAmerica races joined the parade, as an added bonus.

Always a favorite, the fire department sponsored Car Show didn't disappoint this year.

The car show had entries as new as 2019 models all the way back to 1914, with one participant joking "I was just looking for a place to park and I found a car show."

Jay's police and fire departments were key as they handled crowd control, traffic and fireworks.

The Jay fire department presented fireworks that lasted almost 25 minutes as they launched $10,000 worth of pyrotechnics.

Many other Jay city staff were helping in multiple areas each day to help make the 52nd Jay Huckleberry Festival a success.