My first order of business is an apology to Abbie Beaston for misspelling her name last week. No excuses, I just failed to catch it.

Rain, rain go away. Come again some other day (or month). Little Johnny wants to play. Driving across the Copan Dam was a sobering sight on the Fourth of July. Not one boat on the water. A few kayaks have been spotted skirting the banks. So sad, that rain is still threatening the area and keeping campgrounds and ramps closed. Not only are the sportsmen suffering, but the hay crews have been affected. The meadows are wet and the grasses are sparse. It is not a good forecast for farmers and ranchers in our area.

Several months ago, there was a meeting to organize a Neighborhood Watch program. It was tabled, because the town council had hired a police officer. Unfortunately, we are again without law enforcement on a regular basis. If anyone has an opinion or wants to help pursue the Neighborhood Watch project, please call Jay Anne Custer, senior citizens secretary at 918-532-5492.

SnackPaks will be available at the Methodist Church 10 a.m. - noon on Wednesday. Children from preschool through fifth grade are encouraged to stop by and pick up a sack of goodies. For more information call the church at 918-532-4337.

Hope Community Church, located at 110 E. Weldon, is expanding their mission in the community. On Wednesday, there is adult church and Hope 4 Kids at 7 p.m. On Thursdays, everyone is invited to join the Hope Rising group at 11 a.m. for prayer. Due to the holiday, the monthly evening meeting of the Hope Rising prayer and fellowship group was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is welcome.

Thursday is the day for the drawing on the Quilt Raffle at the Senior Citizens Center, located at 310 E. Weldon. The quilt was donated by Paul Fox. Tickets are still available by contacting a member of the Senior Citizens or calling Olive Fromm at 918-440-2999. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

The menu for Thursday is chicken and noodles, salad, veggie and dessert. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.

Circle your calendar for Saturday. Dewayne Bryan will be cooking his award-winning barbecue in the city park. If it rains, he will move to the Methodist Church fellowship hall.

The community is invited to join in this opportunity to catch up with the local news and share ideas for improving the town. Dewayne starts the coffee pot early and serving begins when the meat is ready, usually around 11:30 a.m. Side dishes and desserts are provided by those who wish to do so. The meal is free, however, donations to cover the meat expense are accepted.

There will be a community worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Methodist Church. Everyone is invited to join with the First Baptist and Methodist Church for worship and lunch in the fellowship hall. For more information call the Methodist church office at 918-532-4337 or Pastor Leskowat at First Baptist Church 918-853-4897.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.