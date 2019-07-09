By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

A half-century ago this summer, a hearty group of local boys — most of them from Bartlesville high schools (College and Sooner) — banded together to elevate the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Injuns baseball team to its first-ever appearance in the American Legion World Series. The E-E is publishing a continuing series of articles this summer commemorating the step-by-step journey throughout the 1969 campaign.

Injuns 6, Parson 2

Where: Parsons, Kan.

When: July 9, 1969

Tim Baker spun a six-hitter with four strikeouts to collect the mound win.

The Injun offense assaulted Parsons pitching with 11 hits.

In the fifth inning, Baker ignited a wave of scoring by poking a one-out single.

Donnie Shelton and Mike Yount followed with base hits to load the bags.

After the next Indian hitter was retired, Bill Berryhill stepped to the platter and pounded a safety to bring home Baker.

Dean Scullawl followed with a bases-clearing triple that powered the Injuns into the lead, 4-2.

The Injuns tacked on another run when Shelton plated Dan Thornberry in the sixth frame.

Lee singled and came around the basepath for an Indian tally in the seventh.