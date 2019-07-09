By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium is opening its doors back to Bartlesville American Legion.

Following an involuntary banishment last week — due to a OSSAA summertime dead period rule — the Indians are set for some spirited baseball action this week at their home diamond.

On Tuesday, Ft. Smith is slated to visit for a noon game, according to a schedule provided prior to the season.

No time is given for a Wednesday battle against Three Rivers, also at Doenges Stadium.

Barring a change to the schedule, the Indians’ next contests following will be on July 17, also against Three Rivers.

A weekend set at Ada, on July 19-20, is slated to be the final action prior to the state tourney, which begins on July 26.

The Indians have recorded two wins this summer — but have been on the verge of winning at least another 10 games.

In fact, except for one bad inning in most their games, the Indians — which are playing with a very young roster, whether in age or Legion experience, or both — have competed well with virtually everyone they’ve played.

During last week’s 60th Annual Glen Winget Tournament, the Indians had to play their games at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University field, due to the OSSAA decision.

They went 0-2, but were in contention in both losses.

Anthoney Towers coaches the Indians and is assisted by Corey Murphy and Jacob Ruiz.

Although only two Bartlesville High players signed up to play for the Indians, the program has been bolstered by players from several area teams.

These gritty and talented — albeit many of them first-year Indian — players have persisted and elevated their level of play steadily throughout the campaign.

Bartlesville recorded its most recent win against the Ada A’s.