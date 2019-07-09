The following deaths were submitted for publication on July 9:
James McCloud
James R. McCloud, 97, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Services are pending. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dale Holloway
Dale Holloway, 91, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cheryl Wheeler
Cheryl Lynn Wheeler, 56, died July 2. Services will be held July 12 at 2 p.m. in the Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel.
Joshua Oropesa
Joshua (Josh) David Oropesa, 33, died July 6. Service will be at St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, on July 10 at 9 a.m. in Bartlesville. Services are pending with Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home.
Tom Robertson
Tom Robertson, 90, of Bartlesville, died Friday.
Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Willa Palmer-Ross
Willa Mae Palmer-Ross, 91, of Dewey, died Sunday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.