All Systems Go with the Maker Mobile

The McLoud Public Library welcomes the gadgets and goodies associated with the Pioneer Library System’s Maker Mobile for a special Summer Learning Program visit at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the library.

This summer’s activity is a chance to create leather bracelets using Inkscape software and the Maker Mobile’s laser engraver.

The program will be offered for teens ages 12 to 17. Space and supplies are limited, so advance registration is required to participate.

The PLS Maker Mobile is a mobile maker space that brings STEM-related activities outside the library to communities throughout Pioneer’s three-county service area. Its resources include a three-dimensional printer, laser engraver, laser cutter and various STEM kits.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

Sound off with the Noiseguy in library visit

It’s a day of wacky and out-of-this-world sounds, as Charlie “the Noiseguy” Williams visits the McLoud Public Library for a Summer Learning Program presentation at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18. The program will be hosted at the American Legion Hall across the street to the east of the library.

Williams is a vocal sound impressionist, comedian, illustrator and author who has been part of past summer activities in the Pioneer Library System and comes all the way from Washington state for this year’s tour of the system.

He will share his many sound effects, lead educational and interactive activities with the audience and more. The program is geared to children age 11 and under.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.