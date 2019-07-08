Do It Yourself in artistic presentation

The Tecumseh Public Library invites would-be artists, experienced creators and anyone in between to take part in the program “Create Some DIY Art,” part of the library’s Summer Learning Program, taking place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.

Arts and crafts experts from Coffee N Crafts of Shawnee will lead the activity, as participants will create their own piece of art to take home as a decoration or a gift.

The program is for ages 18 and up, and attendees will create a custom, hand-painted wood sign with a quirky quote or saying using the theme “Home Sweet Home.”

All supplies will be provided but space is limited, so advance registration is required for the program.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

Sound off with the Noiseguy in library presentations

Prepare for a couple of days of wacky and out-of-this-world sounds, as Charlie “the Noiseguy” Williams visits the Shawnee Public Library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave., for a Summer Learning Program presentation at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19. The following day, “the Noiseguy” takes the same performance to the Tecumseh Public Library, 114 N. Broadway, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20.

Williams is a vocal sound impressionist, comedian, illustrator and author who has been part of past summer activities in the Pioneer Library System and comes all the way from Washington state for this year’s tour of the system.

He will share his many sound effects, lead educational and interactive activities with the audience and more. The program is geared to children age 11 and under.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

Blast into summer with Mad Science

The Tecumseh Public Library is blasting into the home stretch in its Summer Learning Program with a high-energy presentation of “Mad Science” in a program taking place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

The experts from Mad Science of Central Oklahoma will present a hands-on, interactive program geared to children ages 4 to 12. It will focus on the exploration of space vacuums, principles of flight and astronaut training.

Mad Science has visited the library in multiple past years to provide educational-based activities based on different aspects of science.

Registration in advance for the program is not required.

The theme for this year’s Summer Learning Program in PLS libraries is “A Universe of Stories,” with programs taking on space themes, science and technology focuses and more.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

It’s an evening of dance at the library

Put on your dancing shoes for an evening of “Dancing With the Shawnee Stars,” taking place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Shawnee Public Library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave.

This will be a family-friendly event for all ages in the library’s Community Room featuring a live DJ and a night of dancing to contemporary songs as well as classics.

The dance also will feature a photo booth, root beer floats as the featured refreshment for dancers, and a collection of local celebrities who will help celebrate reading and the library.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Shawnee Library. No advance registration is required to attend.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.