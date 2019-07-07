Sometimes there really is no place to go but up.

After enduring a tough season last year, the Lone Grove Longhorns basketball team has been working to make sure they don’t just go up, but stay there during the 2019-2020 season.

Under the guidance of veteran head coach John Garrett, the Longhorns have traveled to multiple places this summer, including a stop at a competitive team camp in Sulphur, in preparation for the next campaign.

“Our biggest priority this summer has been getting experience,” Garrett said. “We have so many inexperienced players that need to learn how to gel together and figure out where they are going to fit into this system.”

Lone Grove endured a difficult 2018-19 season, as the Longhorns won just one game, ending the season on a 15-game losing streak which ended at the hands of the Dickson Comets in the regional consolation quarterfinals.

“We’re always trying to build off of last season,” Garrett said. “With new leadership comes new goals of wanting to be more committed to the program. We’re not just trying to be better next season, we’re trying to be better every single day.”

Garrett added that one player in particular has been stepping up this summer while injuries have been plaguing the Longhorns.

“Jackson Ramon has really stepped up for us as a leader,” he said. “He’s been playing the guard position really well for us this summer and has really been working on trying to be a coach on the floor.”

“We’ve been battling some injuries this summer there’s no doubt,” Garrett said. “A lot of our returning starters have been hurt. Mainly we’ve been using this summer as an opportunity for the younger guys to step in and start to learn what roles they are going to be playing during the season.”