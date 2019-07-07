MADILL — In order for a team to move forward, it’s best to focus on what needs fixing during the offseason.

MADILL — In order for a team to move forward, it’s best to focus on what needs fixing during the offseason.

The Madill Lady Wildcats basketball team has certainly taken this message to heart this summer.

From going to Achille to Sulphur and hosting its own team camp, the Lady Wildcats have seen more than their fair share of competition over the last few weeks.

“After the end of the regular season, we really tried to start working on our scoring,” Madill coach Shawn Runyan said. “We’ve mainly been trying to learn how to score in one-on-one situations and be able to learn how to make those open shots when they are presented to us.”

Madill’s girls struggled last season in the win column, posting a win total below 10 games.

“As a team we learned a lot last year, especially my younger girls,” Runyan said. “We were starting two freshmen in a lot of those contests. It’s no secret that we lacked a lot of the experience that some of the teams we played had big amounts of.”

However, the Lady Wildcats did manage to make the regional consolation semifinals for the second straight year before falling against Bethel.

During the 2019-2020 season though, the Lady Wildcats will have plenty of their own experienced players coming back, including senior Kristen Chapa.

Last year Chapa averaged nine points and six rebounds per game, and is one of numerous returning players from last year coming back.

“Kristen Chapa along with Ashlyn Arnold are going to be my upperclassmen this season,” Runyan said. “They’ve both had great attitudes and have been showing a really strong work ethic for these younger girls to learn from.”

“Jayden Weiberg and Braylee Schneider have also really improved,” Runyan added. “They’ve both done a lot of good things this summer. Ximena Gomez has also done a lot of good things for us, especially in the way of being a positive supporter. She’s always working very hard on the court and is always picking up the girls’ spirits off the court on the bench. I’m pretty excited for this group.”