On Thursday, thousands of people packed Lake Murray State Park to enjoy the day’s festivities.

After hours of grilling food, hanging out with family and friends and spending time on the lake, visitors of the park got to see the night sky light up with a free fireworks show.

Following the show, the lake dwellers head back to their cabins or back home to their houses and rest up after a days worth of excitement.

For most people, lighting a firework takes little to no effort. Using a match or a lighter to ignite the wick of a firework and watching an explosion seems easy enough, but what about putting on a fireworks show for thousands of people to enjoy?

Josh Brewer, from Tulsa, of Rainbow Fireworks, has been putting on fireworks shows for the last 10 years, including the last four years at Lake Murray.

“The people, the troopers, the park rangers, you guys are awesome down here,” Brewer said. “ You don’t get that treatment at every show.”

The week of the Fourth of July is Brewer’s busiest week of the year. Brewer sets up around 10 fireworks shows a year for Rainbow Fireworks, with seven in July.

On Wednesday, Brewer and his coworkers were in Bartlesville shooting a show in the rain, before trekking down and arriving at 3 a.m., to Lake Murray before starting the set up process at 4 a.m.

“It is a lot of work, you have to build each individual bunker,” Brewer said. “Each individual shell you have what is called an electrical match and you wire it in there (the shell). You take that wire and run it into a module and then that module runs to a cable that runs to a central system that runs to a firing panel. From that firing panel I can run any individual firework.”

Brewer and his coworkers wired around 700 shells to display for those in attendance at Lake Murray. Overall, Brewer and his six coworkers put 60 man-hours into a 10-hour window for work.

Traveling in a small camper, the workers on scene rotated sleep schedules, each getting about two hours of sleep at a time. Brewer said before the show on Lake Murray, he received about an hour of sleep out of the previous 36 hours.

It is a tough schedule for Brewer and his coworkers, traveling to different states on little to no sleep.

But for Brewer, blowing things up is worth it.

“You do make money doing this, but it can and will kill you if you don’t respect it,” Brewer said. “If you’re doing this type of show you are a pyrotechnic at heart. I have been a pyrotechnic since I set my mom’s curtains on fire at three years old.”

Blowing up fireworks is a fun part-time job for Brewer, something he enjoys as he takes a break for his full-time job as an operations manager for a landscaping company in Tulsa.

Anyone with a love for pyrotechnics can sign up to become a fireworks specialist, but it takes special qualifications. Individuals must enroll in a pyrotechnics training course, and every four years they have to renew their license.

Participants in the course have to stay up-to-date with new information, so they have to take continuing education classes every year.

After leaving Lake Murray, Brewer and his coworker will move on to Arkansas and finish their week-long fireworks show on Saturday.

The lack of sleep, and the handwork in a dangerous environment may seem like a lot, but for Brewer, seeing the sky, along with the people’s faces lighting up makes it all worth it.

“The best part about this job is I have the talent, the ability, the capability to, no matter what someone is going through, whether they just broke up with their boyfriend or girlfriend, kids giving them fits or kids in school stressing out,” Brewer said, “for 15 minutes I can take all of their problems and put that on the back burner. If you have the power to make someone smile like that and make someone feel that good I feel like you should absolutely do that. It’s not just fun for me, it’s not just a job for me, I feel it’s a calling and I really enjoy it.”



