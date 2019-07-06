Lyric Theatre is partnering with the Titanic Museum Attraction of Branson this month to bring a part of history to Oklahoma City.

During the theatre’s productions of Disney’s Newsies (July 9-14) and Titanic (July 23-28) at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker, ticket holders will be able to view a series of artifacts in the lobby that were linked to the fateful ship that sank more than a century ago.

“I recently visited the museum and was impressed by the way they tell the story of the R.M.S. Titanic and the emotional journey of the people on board,” said Lyric’s Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. “This partnership has inspired the creative team and the 120-plus cast members as we rehearse this Tony Award-winning musical. I would like to thank the museum for making this Lyric production a truly once-in-a-lifetime theatrical event by sharing artifacts that were held and owned by Titanic passengers as they sailed on the ‘ship of dreams.’”

On display in the lobby will be four artifacts:

· A 2,700-year-old Egyptian Talisman carried onboard the ship by the “Unsinkable” Margaret “Molly” Brown, which she later presented to Captain Arthur Rostron of the R.M.S. Carpathia for his assistance in rescuing Titanic survivors.

· A White Star Line – ownership company of the Titanic – gilded cup and saucer, denoting registration in 1911.

· A black leather music portfolio/case that is well documented to be in Bandleader Wallace Hartley’s possession that fateful evening and later recovered within the heavy leather valise along with his violin.

· A sheet-music cover recovered with Hartley’s possessions.

“It is our honor to share the living history of the R.M.S. Titanic with Lyric Theatre. On display are artifacts pulled from the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson, Missouri,” said museum owners Mary Kellogg and John Joslyn. “We value the importance of the arts, and we are honored to be part of this theatrical event.”

The museum will also serve as a show sponsor for the week-long production of Titanic. Based on real people aboard the legendary ship, Titanic is a stunning and stirring production of the hopes and dreams of her passengers, who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own, all innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them. By researching eyewitness accounts, diaries and actual photographs, Lyric's creative team will bring to life the people who sailed on the engineering feat of 1912, from the crew to the first-, second- and third-class passengers. Lyric's cast, choir and orchestra will embody the excitement, hope and risks of this legendary transatlantic voyage.

“The Broadway musical Titanic is as epic and grand as live theatre can be,” said Baron, who also is directing the production. “Not since Lyric's 2014 production of Les Misérables have we produced a musical this huge. I'm looking forward to directing a cast of 44, a chorus of 55 – featuring Canturbury Voices – and an orchestra of 22 led by OKC Philharmonic's Musical Director Alexander Mickelthwate. Titanic continues to captivate the world since that fateful maiden voyage, and Lyric is honored to pay musical tribute to this great ship of dreams.“

Tickets for both Newsies and Titanic are available now by visiting www.LyricTheatreOKC.org or by calling the Lyric box office at 405-524-9312.

