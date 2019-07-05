Nine new reserve police officers have been sworn in at the Bartlesville Police Department with a total number of 12 reserve police officers.

Two of these officers are CLEET certified and will begin serving the city immediately, according to information provided by a Bartlesville Police Department press release.

The new officers are Brian Schexnayder, Thomas Britt, John Houser, Adam Amaral, Allen Hick, Steve Burton, Caylen Moore, Kristen Davis and Ike Armaro.

Capt. Kevin Ickleberry of the Special Operations Division, said reserve officers attend police academy training and supplement the Bartlesville Police Department but work on a volunteer basis.

They wear police uniforms, have badges and ride along with police officers. In addition, they work parades, running events, major citywide events, football games and Freedom Fest.

“They can deal with a problem until a police officer can get there,” Ickleberry said.

Interested reserve officers go through an application process, are screened, interviewed and undergo a background check before being accepted, he said.

Reasons why men and women venture into the reserve officer field are varied, Ickleberry said.

“Some want to volunteer in the community or just interested in law enforcement but are not committed to a career in law enforcement,” Ickleberry said. “They might just come in and learn and see if it’s what they want to do.”

Others have a career that pays more but they like the adrenaline rush of the job of a reserve police officer, and it is a good way to meet people, he said.

“The nearly complete overhaul of the Reserve Officer Unit is an exciting endeavor for the Bartlesville Police Department and for our community. Reserve officers are an invaluable unit within the police department. Reserve officers will not only work during community events, they will also ride with certified police officers in a patrol function,” said Chief Tracy Roles in a press release.