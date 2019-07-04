Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive at Washington Park Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday inside next to Dillard’s. Each blood donor will receive a trendy “Summer Vibes” t-shirt and a voucher for free admission to their choice of Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma, or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa.

“Summer is a particularly challenging time for the blood supply,” Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa said. “We are so proud to partner with fantastic local attractions — and to welcome a new partner, Frontier City. Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma, and Safari Joe’s are all great places to have fun this summer, and they have generously provided us another way to thank our generous donors for their life-saving gifts.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on donations from approximately 1,200 donors each day to meet the needs of patients statewide. One blood donation can save as many as three lives.

Only ten% of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As a non-profit blood center, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s generous donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.