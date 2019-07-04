The Petco Foundation has given a grant of $50,000 in Emergency Relief Funding to the Washington County SPCA to aid in their flood recovery from May’s flooding.

With this funding the WCSPCA will be better able to return to its life-saving mission to provide safe shelter, medical care, and arrange caring homes for animals in Washington County.

The Petco Foundation investment will help to support the shelter’s operating expenses during its recovery, and cover expenses incurred by the emergency evacuation and relocation to the temporary shelter. It will also help the WCSPCA repair the damage done to the original shelter location required to make it suitable again.

“This gift from Petco Foundation couldn’t have been more needed. With their support, we are able to focus on the animals and spend less time concerned with the financial implications incurred by the recent floods,” said Tonya Pete, WSPCA executive director.

