Children’s Musical Theatre is bringing the classic musical “Oklahoma!” to life on stage at the

Bartlesville Community Center on July 11-14. Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The musical is a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys and provides a colorful background for Curly, a handsome cowboy and Lori, a winsome farm girl to play out their love story. Their story and Oklahoma’s journey to statehood is a bumpy ride, but new life in a brand-new state provide a great story to see on stage.

The cast of 58 area youth aged 7-17 are in the cast selected from many students who auditioned for parts in March. Director Nick Sweet and his artistic staff took multiple days to select who would get the privilege of being onstage to perform. Cast members have been rehearsing for five weeks, five days a week with the professional artistic staff to hone their skills in acting, dancing, and singing. They have also been learning to work with other cast members as a team to create a production from the very beginning to the end to share a full-scale high-quality production for the community to view July 11-14.

Having the opportunity to bring such professional talent to train the cast makes CMT special and helps CMT to inspire, and build creativity, confidence, community, character and compassion in local kids. The artistic team of “Oklahoma!” will ensure that these core values of CMT are shared with the cast and community.

Oklahoma’s Director, Nick Sweet is celebrating 40 years as a freelance stage director. He has directed more than 140 productions for theatres in Oklahoma, Texas, Alaska and Georgia, including the historical outdoor drama, “Trail of Tears” at the Cherokee Heritage Center.

As a historical playwright, he wrote and directed three Centennial plays: “Pride of the Prairie” and “City of Legends” (Bartlesville’s city and statehood shows) and “In Our Own Words” (Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s show.)

As an instructor for Oklahoma Wesleyan University, he directed the school’s first five musicals while teaching literature, English, communications and humanities. Sweet received OKWU’s Excellence in Teaching Award. He directed CMT’s very first show in 2000, “Cinderella” and this will be Nick’s fifth show to direct for CMT.

Music Director, Nick Young is a native of the Chicagoland area and a five-year resident of Altus. He earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal music education from Millikin University and is currently the head director of choirs at Altus High School, where he directs ensembles that compete and perform by invitation locally and around the state.

Choreographers this year are Chris Nored and Alexandr McDaniel, both from Tulsa. They are combining their unique backgrounds in all the dance disciplines to bring alive the high-spirited, classic Rodgers and Hammerstein music.

Chris Nored, born In Birmingham, Ala., but raised in Tulsa, knew from watching great performers knew he wanted to learn how to move like them, so he began watching videos and training. Nored attended Oral Roberts University to study dance performance under the late Amy McIntosh.

During college Nored got the chance to dance in two music videos for the Grammy nominated “Hanson” brothers. He choreographed and danced for five years with the Tulsa Shock, Tulsa’s only professional sports team. He got elite training under Shayna and Adam Acosta of “The Legacy Project” where he taught, and trained for over eight years. Nored has competed in major competitions and choreographed for several music artists and music videos. Chris is currently in his year as hip-hop teacher and second competition choreographer. He also just started his hip hop company Abstrakt Mindz, where he wants to take dancers to the next level.

Alexandr McDaniel, born and raised in Tulsa found his passion for dance when he was 11 years old and started taking classes at age 14. Alex is trained in ballet, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and tap. At age 16, McDaniel joined the professional hip hop team for the WNBA Tulsa Shock. Throughout high school he performed in many South Tulsa Children’s ballet productions and in competitions. After high school, McDaniel attended Oklahoma City University for a BFA in Dance Performance. During his time at OCU, he went on tour with the American Spirit Dance Company. He graduated from Southern Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in business. Alex has performed in Tulsa area productions and is a principle dancer and Technical Director at The Legacy Project. He is the co-founder of the Dance Intensive: The Movement Experience. McDaniel has been featured in music videos and danced with many professional artists.

CMT presents Oklahoma! at the Bartlesville Community Center July 11-14. Tickets are available at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com or by visiting the Bartlesville Community Center.

Visit cmtonstage.com to learn more about year-round programming including Stage School classes in acting, music, and dance for K-12 students and the 2019-20 school year productions.