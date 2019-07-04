Official Bartlesville ceremonies and funerals of retired fire department personnel are never complete without the presence of an elite group of men who make up the Bartlesville Fire Department Honor Guard.

This auspicious volunteer group of men formed in Jan. 31, 2017 under the direction Chief John Banks. Jan. 31 is also an important date for the department as it is the fire department’s birthday.

And, honor guards, Banks said, in general have been around since men started carrying flags for military events.

“It all started with the military,” member and firefighter Justin Miller said.

The nine-member honor guard is strictly volunteer, and men must be dedicated to giving up their time for funerals and special events, Chief John Banks said.

Miller assisted in making sure the men got the appropriate training and uniforms. Men attend a week-long seminar culminating the week with a mock ceremony.

“To be able to attend something like that and be certified is an honor in itself,” Miller said.

But the training doesn’t end there. The group also practices at least once a month to perfect its precise movements seen in ceremonies. The guard’s formal wear of dark blue uniforms, black shoes, white gloves and bell caps also makes an impressive sight.

There is also history behind the carrying of the colors. On either side of the flags stands an ax man who symbolically protects “the colors.”

The ax man carries an ax, a tool symbolic of the firefighting trade, said Brady Watson, honor guard commander.

To the right of the axe man, is the carrier of the American flag, followed by the Oklahoma, Bartlesville and fire department carriers and then completed by another axe man, Miller said.

“We try to look the best and be the best and go for the national standards,” Miller said.

Firefighters trade their firefighting gear for crisp blue uniforms for annual events: the local Alfred P. Murrah Memorial service and the local 911 Memorial service. The guard also marches in the Bartlesville Christmas Parade and the Veterans Parade.

But its main focus is to honor retired firefighters at their funerals.

“We take care of our own,” Watson said.

If a family requests the honor guard services, at least two members will be available to fold a flag and present a speech thanking them for their service.

“It mimics what they do in the military. It’s the same principle as that,” Watson said.

Watson said different events dictate whether the honor guard carries the colors or not.

“If it’s a parade, we attend as a color guard, but it’s an honor guard if it’s a memorial or funeral service,” Watson said.

Aside from annual committed ceremonies, Watson said the honor guard could be busy all the time.

“We follow a criteria. It usually has to be fire or city related. We want to be available for certain events, but we can’t do everything.”

He said the police department is hoping to have its own honor guard up and going before long and the two guards can join forces at citywide events.