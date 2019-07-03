As the Fourth of July approaches, Pottawatomie County prepares for fireworks displays, safety and to celebrate the holiday.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) is hosting two celebrations, with one on July 3, from 5-10 p.m. at the FireLake Casino at 41207 Hardesty Road and the other July 4 from 5-10 p.m. at FireLake Grand Casino at 777 Grand Casino Blvd. Both celebrations will have food trucks, games, live music and the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

The City of Shawnee will not have a fireworks display but Thursday morning, residents can go downtown to watch the annual parade.

Director of Operations James Bryce said the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 4 on Main Street in Shawnee.

The march — beginning at Tom Terry Park at the corner of Broadway and Main Street — will make a big loop, cutting its path east along Main to Union; from Union it will take a left turn onto Highland; another left turn will be made at Broadway as the promenade ends at the Veterans Memorial in Woodland Park.

All veteran organizations, biker groups, Blue Star families, Gold Star families, Boy and Girl Scouts, antique cars, bicycle riders, local and state officials and all Tribal Veteran organizations are encouraged to attend, the VSI website states.

The Shawnee Police Department and the Tecumseh Police Department reminds community members to be safe and not set off fireworks of any kind.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano, citizens are not allowed to fire off fireworks within city limits.

“We would like to remind our citizens that the possession or discharge of fireworks of any kind including sparklers, smoke bombs, fountains, roman candles, etc., within the city limits of Shawnee are prohibited and may result in fines. This is due to safety and fire hazard within a populated area,” Lozano said.

The police department also asks community members to not call 911 to complain about fireworks and only call if there is an emergency, such as a fire.

If citizens wish to complain about fireworks they can call the police department number at (405) 273-2121.

According to the Tecumseh Fire Department, it's also illegal to set off fireworks in Tecumseh city limits and those caught can be cited a total of $366.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy a public display or celebrate outside of both Shawnee and Tecumseh city limits.