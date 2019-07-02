An Oklahoma City man who allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase in Pottawatomie County while driving a stolen vehicle over the weekend remained jailed Monday.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer said Tyler R. Doyal, 25, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center early Sunday. He remained jailed Monday on complaints of eluding a police officer, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. Formal charges have not been filed.

Palmer said events unfolded in the area of McLoud Road and I-40 when authorities tried to stop a vehicle with no headlights.

The vehicle was discovered to be stolen, he said, and the the driver went south on SH 102 and then east on SH 9 in Tecumseh, with law enforcement losing sight of the suspect vehicle in that chase.

Along SH 9A, Palmer said Lt. Travis Sullivan located the vehicle and the chase continued north of I-40 and 9A before the driver turned around. In the area of I-40 and 9A, Palmer said the driver almost rear-ended a semi truck and crashed, then fled on foot.

Palmer said the suspect ran into a store, where Sullivan tackled him to make the arrest.

As part of the case, Palmer said they also discovered the suspect, while at the McLoud Road Love's, had allegedly stolen a cell phone from another customer's vehicle, so that theft is part of this case as well.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved, Palmer said, including sheriff's deputies, McLoud and Tecumseh police, as well as Absentee Shawnee tribal police.

Case reports will be turned over to the district attorney's office for consideration of formal charges.