The Shawnee Public Library is in need of a few tween super-sleuths in its Tween Mystery, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the library.

Tweens going into fourth through sixth grades will have the chance to work together to solve a challenging, live-action mystery followed by dinner and a family-friendly movie showing.

Registration in advance is not required to participate.

For more information on this or any of the programs and services offered for tweens, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.