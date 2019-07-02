Bartlesville police, fire and ambulance responded to a three-vehicle accident at approximately 9:25 p.m. Monday at the 700 block of Northwest Virginia, north of Herrick Street.

The accident occurred when a northbound car went left of center and struck a trailer being pulled by a southbound pickup. The northbound car then spun into a southbound car and rolled on its top.

The female driver of the car that rolled was transported to a local hospital in serious condition and later to a Tulsa hospital.