A retirement reception was held for Seminole State College employee Deedra Eldredge on June 27. Eldredge worked for the College for 21 years in a number of roles. Most recently she held the position of NASNTI Coaching Specialist. She holds an associate’s degree from Seminole State College, a bachelor’s degree from Mid-American Christian University, and a master’s degree from East Central University. She and her husband of 41 years reside in Seminole. They have one grown son. She looks forward to gardening more and discovering new hobbies now that she has retired.