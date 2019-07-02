J.W. Kolarik died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home.

He was born June 28, 1941, in Bakersfield, California, to William John Kolarik and Arzilla M. Binge Kolarik.

He married Carolyn Mary Hayes in Tecumseh, Oklahoma, on July 11, 2009.

He graduated high school at Roff, Oklahoma, in 1959.

He was SSgt 1st Class in the U.S. Army.

He loved leather working, fishing, camping, and sharing time with family, ice cream and desserts. He was generous with his time and his affection for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mom and step dad, Arzilla and Raymond Garrett; dad and step mom, Johnny and Rachel Kolarik; wife, Delitha Ann Kolarik; brothers, Woody Kolarik, Don Kolarik, Billy Kolarik; sisters, Dovie Garrett and Tajuanna Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hays-Kolarik of Shawnee; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Christie Kolarik of Shawnee; daughter and son-in-law, Karmyn and Jason Reimer of Tecumseh; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Holly and Mark Keesling of Norman; stepson and daughter-in-law, Randy and Paula Hayes of Moore, five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial service will be at Hill Top Baptist Church, Thursday, July 4, at 10 a.m. with Bill Crawford officiating. No flowers please.