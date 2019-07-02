Following a 19-8 season, the Fox Foxes are poised for another successful year in 2019.

Following a 19-8 season, the Fox Foxes are poised for another successful year in 2019.

The Foxes hosted the district tournament last season in the Fox den, advancing to the regional round of the playoffs. The team was knocked out following their defeat to Roff, their second loss of the playoffs.

Things look bright heading into next season for the Foxes as they lost only one senior, John Whitbey, from last year’s team.

Returning to lead the team this season are six seniors; Jacob Dart, Preston Sheppard, Miles Townsend, Drew Martin, David Martin and Jayden Robertson.

Having veteran leadership heading into next season excites Fox head coach Eric Yeiser.

“My core group have started since their sophomore year,” Yeiser said. “Our nucleus is solid. it has been a pretty good summer.”

Drew Martin had a stellar season last year, averaging 16.7 point, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.

His twin brother David Martin also had a successful campaign, averaging 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.

“The twins David and Drew Martin are my core two guys,” Yeiser said. “Those guys leads, how they go everyone else follows. They are the two gym rats and they demand everyone shows up to our functions.”

Both Drew and David were named to the 2018-2019 All-Ardmoreite basketball teams.

Yeiser has been impressed with how his team has bought into the Fox program during the summer, saying all the kids on the roster have been making it to all the camps they have attend.

Even coming off a successful season, Yeiser knows there are aspects of the game his players need to improve on, and is using the summer to help teach.

“The thing we have focused on all summer is team defense,” Yeiser said.” Notoriously, kids by nature will say, ‘Oh that was his guy that wasn’t my guy,’ instead of helping. It is about the fundamentals of basketball, they are starting to buy into it, our defensive intensity has gone up. It has made it a really fun summer.”The team is now participating in the dead period enforced by the OSSAA, and likely will not meet again until school starts.

During the break, Reiser hopes to become a better coach for his team, and help lead them to a deeper run into the playoffs next season.

“I tell these guys all the time my biggest setback is I am not a ‘rah rah guy, I am far from it. I tell you what you need to do and what you need to be successful. When you do good you’re supposed to. When you don’t, I’ll tell you about it.” Reiser said. “My biggest thing I am working on is telling them good job. Being more encouraging is the one thing i am working on.”